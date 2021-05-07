Morgan Stanley Increases Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $66.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.53 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
