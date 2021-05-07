Morgan Stanley Increases Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $66.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.53 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.