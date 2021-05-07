Morgan Stanley Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $140.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $153.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after buying an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

