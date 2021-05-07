Morgan Stanley Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $160.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.
NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
