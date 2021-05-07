Morgan Stanley Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $160.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

