Morgan Stanley Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $478.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $478.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Shares of TFX traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $415.25. 1,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,384. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

