Morgan Stanley Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $24.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $19,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.