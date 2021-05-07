Morgan Stanley Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $80.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. II-VI has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.