Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

