Morgan Stanley Raises PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target to $15.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of PQG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,150. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

