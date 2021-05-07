Morgan Stanley Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $570.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $578.96 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.97.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $5,478,346. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

