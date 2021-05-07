Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MORF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $523,113.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $186,299.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,173.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,041,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.