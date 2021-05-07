Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $24.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 33,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

