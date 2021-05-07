Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,460,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

