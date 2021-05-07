Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

