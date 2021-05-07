Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

