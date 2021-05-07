Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $28.68. 5,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,470. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,009 shares of company stock worth $6,174,129 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

