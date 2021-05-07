Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 3,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 760,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Specifically, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,129 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

