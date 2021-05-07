MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.30

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.11). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 8.58 ($0.11), with a volume of 376,389 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.20 million and a PE ratio of -85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.65.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.