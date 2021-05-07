Nano Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $10.93 or 0.00019065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $184.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,315.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.84 or 0.06101039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.13 or 0.02463780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.49 or 0.00620227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00236832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.98 or 0.00877562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00720797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00545440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

