Nash Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.69 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Nash has a total market cap of $48.69 million and $204,464.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00002896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nash Coin Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

