National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.
In related news, insider Ross McEwan 180,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. Also, insider Simon McKeon bought 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$24.65 ($17.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,992.00 ($50,708.57).
National Australia Bank Company Profile
