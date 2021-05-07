National Bank Financial Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$108.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$108.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.67.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.15. 41,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,989. The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.07. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$61.09 and a 12 month high of C$106.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

