National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.23.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

