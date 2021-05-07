National Bank Financial Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$226.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$226.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$246.67.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$176.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 822.76. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$125.18 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

