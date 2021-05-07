National Bankshares Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX opened at C$39.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

