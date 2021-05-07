National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $55.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

