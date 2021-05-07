Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Earnings Results

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NTUS stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $907.61 million, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.