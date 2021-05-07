Navios Maritime Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,106 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 2,190 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

