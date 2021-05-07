Needham & Company LLC Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $300.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.38.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $184.77 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average of $275.92.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LendingTree by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

