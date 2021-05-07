Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.85 ($75.12).

NEM stock opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.69.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

