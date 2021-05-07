Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.50. The company had a trading volume of 116,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

