NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.62 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.61. 9,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $34,215.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,945 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

