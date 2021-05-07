NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,945. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.