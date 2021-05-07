Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of Network-1 Technologies worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,919.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $128,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,939.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,039 shares of company stock valued at $457,438. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 0.26. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

