Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/6/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $112.00 to $107.00.

5/6/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $140.00.

5/3/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NBIX stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $2,041,735. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

