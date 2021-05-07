Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $397.02 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00261905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01101520 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.42 or 0.00757763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,705.17 or 1.00194704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,310,547 coins and its circulating supply is 397,309,996 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

