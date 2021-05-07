New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NEN stock remained flat at $$58.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

In other New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $137,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

