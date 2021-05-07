New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 4,061,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,846. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.