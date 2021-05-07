New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$2.15 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.47.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$2.25. 807,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.40. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

