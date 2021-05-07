New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.98.

EDU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240,525. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

