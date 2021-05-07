New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $208.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

