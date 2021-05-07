New Potomac Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

