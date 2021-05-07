New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of ConocoPhillips worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

