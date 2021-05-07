Newscrypto Price Hits $1.60 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002788 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $254.57 million and $15.35 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,349 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,701 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

