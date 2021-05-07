NexImmune, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.13) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexImmune in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.13) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEXI. Barclays initiated coverage on NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NEXI stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexImmune stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

