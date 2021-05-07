NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 5,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,069. NextCure has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

NXTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

