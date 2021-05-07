NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ NXTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 3,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,069. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $220.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the third quarter valued at $592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 285,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NextCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

