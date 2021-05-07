NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.67 on Friday, reaching C$26.01. 453,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,655. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.28. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

