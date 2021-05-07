NFT Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, NFT has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $313,187.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00086592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.94 or 0.00799874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.41 or 0.08875059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.