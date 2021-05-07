Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

