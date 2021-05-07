Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,937 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on NHI. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

